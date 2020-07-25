Kwara governor’s dad, AGF Abdul-Razaq SAN dies at 93

Father of Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (AGF) SAN (OFR) has died.

In a statement by a member of the family of the late statesman, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Saturday morning, AGF, has popularly called died at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

The statement reads:

With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.

