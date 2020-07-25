Kwara governor’s dad, AGF Abdul-Razaq SAN dies at 93

Father of Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (AGF) SAN (OFR) has died.
In a statement by a member of the family of the late statesman, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Saturday morning, AGF, has popularly called died at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.
The statement reads:
With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.
ALSO READ: Singaporean pleads guilty to spying for China in U.S.A
The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)
The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.
Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE