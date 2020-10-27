Kwara governor meets owners of businesses affected in Friday looting

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has met with owners of the businesses affected in the last Friday looting of public and private properties, assuring them of government’s support to get them back on stream.

AbdulRazaq had earlier announced N500million recovery funds to assist businesses affected in the incident.

In a meeting with owners of the businesses, the governor urged them to register on the state website as they had earlier been advised and said modalities are in place to ensure that only people with genuine cases benefit.

“Your sector is really important to this government. That is why we decided to engage you when we saw what happened to bring you back as quickly as possible,” he said, reiterating that small and medium scale businesses are key to economic development.

“On our part, we have the modalities for what we want to do. That is why we asked you to go to the website and fill the form. We mentioned a number as the amount to assist you. It could be more than that. It may be lower than that. But that is the benchmark. When we look at the data you send in and your claims, we will decide who to give the grant to and those we will give interest-free loans to.

“We are also talking to one or two banks to make funds available for interest-free loans, with long term repayment plans.”

He condemned the attempts to politicise the incident from some quarters, adding that whatever political ambitions anyone may have are achievable only in a stable and peaceful environment.

Commissioner for Communications Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin also sympathised with the business owners and assured them of government’s support to get back to business.

“The incident is of great concern to the government. Such a habit is not known with our state, Kwara. The government will continue to engage the affected business owners of the appropriate method of securing the assistance of the state government,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by former House of Representatives member, Moshood Mustapha and businessman Alhaji Janni Ibrahim who both sympathised with the victims and announced a donation of N1m each for the victims.

Mustapha described the looting as an economic sabotage against the state and urged the government to bring the looters to book.

He commended the governor’s handling of the situation which has brought the state back to normalcy within two days.

Ibrahim, for his part, lauded the governor for the prompt response and sincere commitment to healing the wounds of the victims.

He urged the business owners to stand firm and not be deterred by the looting and destruction of their properties.

Speaking on behalf of the business owners, Ahmed Lawal Ahmed appreciated the governor for his prompt intervention.

He said the government’s intention to make the fund available for them is a strategic move to restore their glory.

He requested the government to include some of their members in the disbursement committee to ensure coordination and transparency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).