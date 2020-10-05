Kwara governor lays foundation of Offa N150m accident ward

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has laid the foundation of N150m Accident and Emergency Ward at Offa General Hospital, Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, initiated by indigenes of the ancient town called Offa Metropolitan Club, Governor Abdulrazaq commended the group for partnering with the goverment in strengthening the health care delivery system in the state.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razak, said the intervention was a major gap in the health care system.

“Identifying a major gap and committing yourself to fix the gap rather than embarking on fruitless criticism that will further worsen the situation is a commendable effort. This step is right and in the right direction. It will go a long way in saving lives and improving healthcare outcomes especially patients who require emergency care in this hospital,” he said.

Abdulrazaq while commending the people of Offa for their communal efforts in upgrading the hospital especially the construction of Eye Centre and blocks of staff quarters, said that the government would provide staff and ensure that the facilities are well maintained and effectively managed.

Also, speaking, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, said that the initiative of building an Accident and Emergency ward in Offa General Hospital will lead to a collective effort of the people in building a modern town.

Oba Gbadamosi, who said that the club had put a smile on the face of the people after the hardship brought by COVID-19 pandemic, added that “Amidst the economic stagnation and hardship brought about by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic all over the world, you have given us something to smile about.

“Though we all pray that Almighty Allah keeps us safe from accidents and mishaps of any form, but sometimes, life presents us with such experience and I am sure that this project, ultra-modern Accident and Emergency ward will further provide facilities needed whenever such emergency occurs.

“Indeed, your good intention is commendable and worthy of emulation and another importance is that this project underscores our collective efforts towards the actualization of building Offa Tuntun (Modern Offa).”

In her welcome speech, the President of Offa Metropolitan Club, Mrs, Serah Alade, said that the proposed Accident and Emergency ward would enable the hospital to offer world-class health care services to patients in emergency and critical condition adding, “the additional infrastructure will help improve health care delivery in Offa and environ.”

Alade, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Budget said, “given insufficient goverment resources, quality health care remains a daunting challenge in the country. Health system is confronted with numerous defects such as shortage of health personnel, low doctor-patient ratio, lack of health facilities especially in rural areas and outdated Medical equipment.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need to bridge this gap and build modern health care systems that can cater to the needs of the people and that is why the Offa Metropolitan Club decides to embark on the construction of Accident and Emergency ward,” she said.

