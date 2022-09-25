Kwara governor assures Tinubu of support

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, at the weekend, assured that the state is 100 per cent behind the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the inauguration of the North Central Agenda for Asiwaju (NCAA) office in Ilorin, the governor also said that the feat which the party recorded in the 2019 elections at all levels would repeat itself in the 2023 elections.

“We did it in 2019 that brought President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election in 2019. In Kwara state, the state that is reputed to support APC, we are going to deliver all our votes to Asiwaju Bola

Ahmed Tinubu in the elections,” the governor said.

Represented at the event by the state Health Commissioner, Raji Razak, the governor said, “it is not about money, it’s about commitment.”

Also, coordinator, Tinubu Support Groups for 2023 in Nigeria, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the midas touch to the current challenges facing the country if elected as the next president.

Senator Adeyeye, who is also the National Chairman of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) added that the former governor of Lagos state is a great thinker with track record of achievements in office.

He urged all to begin the campaign of selling the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Earlier, the SWAGA Convener, Oyetunde Ojo, the presidency of Tinubu is what Nigeria needs at these trying times.

“We are in a situation in this country where we need AsiwajuBola Ahmed Tinubu. There was a time in China when they were in situation like this and they called on Chairman Mao; there was a time in US when they were in a certain situation like this, they called on Roosevelt, a cripple and he came, ruled and brought America out of crisis.





“There was a time in the history of the United Kingdom, they needed Wilson Churchill and he came and bailed them out. At this present point in time, we are in a precarious situation. And the only person that can deliver this country from that situation is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“However, I want to appeal to all of us to go out there and campaign. The main election is on the street. Let’s go out there and tell the people the reason why they should support Tinubu.

“I can always assure that this man will salvage the country from its current situation. We don’t need to doubt his ability. Let us go out there and spread the gospel of Tinubu’s previous achievements. Don’t let us assume that we will win smoothly. Remember that the other man in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a small fry.”

In a remark, the state Coordinator of NCCA, Olabanji Olayemi, said that “the progressive people of the state are determined to partake in the widely accepted struggle to enthrone democratically Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shetima, to accelerate further hope in the Nigerian state.

“Our presence in all the polling units (1015) across Kwara will earnestly commence propagation of the APC agenda soonest.”

