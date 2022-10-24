Kwara governor approves N200m grant for 4,000 artisans

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has approved N200million grant empowerment for 4,000 artisans in the state with the sum of N50,000 each, the KWASSIP chief announced.

“I equally want to use this medium to announce to the members of the public and mainly the artisans in Kwara State that His Excellency Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the grant empowerment for 4,000 artisans in the state with the sum of N50,000 each,” Acting General Manager Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) AbdulQuawiy Olododo announced on Monday during a press briefing in Ilorin.

“A portal will be launched today in this regard after this press conference for the members of the artisans to apply for this grant. I must also state that part of the criteria that the artisans will have to fulfil is the uploading of their 2022 tax clearance from KWIRS and evidence of membership that they belong to a recognised artisan association in the State.

Olododo said the portal will be open until the 21st of November, 2022, urging artisans in the state to take the advantage of the opportunity to enhance their economic activities.

Speaking on KWAPRENEUR 3.0, the KWASSIP boss disclosed that over 15,708 applications were received, out of which 1,582 were found to be multiple entries, bringing the actual applications to 14,126, which cut across all the 16 Local Governments in Kwara State.

“Breakdown of the 14,126 applications are as follows: 4,052: agribusinesses (farming, foodstuffs, productions, and agro machinery); 1,582 – Artisans; 2,750 – Products, provisions, etc; 240 – transport services; 432 – Clothing wears and Fabrics; 620 – Telco services (POS, Phones accessories); 4,450 – Other categories,” he explained.

“KWAPRENEUR 3.0 called for application, which was concluded in September. Applicants ranged from varieties of Professions such as Fashion Designing, Small Scale Provision Business, Agriculture, transportation services, and a lot more.

He said successful applicants will from this week begin to receive calls and messages to inform them to come and defend their business plans before the KWASSIP team of judges to determine the beneficiaries of the Kwapreneur 3.0.

“The KWAPRENEUR is a programme aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in the State to get access to funding and training to kick-start their businesses and also expand existing ones in order to see that Kwara State fully becomes a business-driven economy,” he explained.

Olododo also clarified that the N20,000 grant tagged ‘owo isowo’ for women petty traders is one-off support for petty traders.

“It has equally been brought to the attention of this Office that some people are claiming that the beneficiaries of the N20,000 support of owo isowo (women petty traders) across the state will be collecting the money each month for 6 months. This is not correct. We want the members of the general public to please disregard this information as it is not true. There was never a time when such information was stated or reported from this office. The grant is one-off support for petty traders,” he added.

Olododo appealed to members of the public to continue to support the programme and the administration of Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq which continues to show concern for the welfare of every member of the society, including the downtrodden and the elderly.

