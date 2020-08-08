Kwara government assures traditional rulers of better welfare

The Kwara State Government has assured traditional rulers of better welfare to enable them to perform their role as custodian of traditional values and culture in the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Aliyu Saifudeen, gave the assurance on Saturday while inspecting 11 chalets constructed for First Class traditional rulers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chalets are located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Ilorin.

According to the commissioner, better welfare package to royal fathers will greatly assist them to play the role of being custodians of customs and tradition in their various domains.

Saifudeen said the rationale behind the visit to the chalets was to get first-hand information on the status of the chalets with a view to furnishing them with modern infrastructure.

“The welfare of the royal fathers in all the 16 local government areas of the state is very paramount to the state government,’’ NAN quotes the commissioner as saying.

He added that no stone would be left un-turn to ensure that maximum comfort was provided for the monarchs to make their stay comfortable while in the state capital.

The commissioner was conducted round the chalets by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs in the ministry, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…