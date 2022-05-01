Kwara gov salutes workers on May Day celebration

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has congratulated the entire workforce in the public and private sectors of the economy, commending their commitments to national growth and support for government’s programmes and policies in the state.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday morning, the governor said workers are the main drivers of government policies and engine room of any economy, and reiterated the resolve of the administration to always prioritize their welfare at all times.

“I align myself with compatriots worldwide to celebrate workers whose toiling keeps the economy running against all odds. Today reminds us that behind the success of any of our programmes, projects and policies as an administration are thousands of workers whose ingenuity, patriotism and hard work are always the secret of such successes. I, therefore, send our profound appreciation to workers and their families on this day and always,” the governor said.

“Workers in the services of the state government under our administration can rest assured of our commitment to their welfare at all times. The unique implementation of the full components of the minimum wage attests to this. We will always accord them the dignity and respect that they deserve, and invest in their growth as resources permit, while they reciprocate same, as always, with giving their best in the service of the Kwara people.

“Finally, we again send our commiserations to the labour unions in the state, and nationally, on the recent losses of some key unionists. We pray to God Almighty to repose the souls of the departed and comfort their families.”

