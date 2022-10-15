Kwara Gov pledges improved welfare to citizens

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has reassured the people of Offa and Oyun local government areas that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the people of the state.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Offa, Offa local government area of the state as he began a new round of direct interface with the people of the state, Governor Abdulrazaq

said there are solid footprints of his administration in every part of the state — in education, road infrastructure, water, health, employment, gender inclusion and youth engagement, safety nets for the poor, and economic projects designed to grow the state.

The governor, whose speech came after top government officials had taken turns to reel out the government’s achievements, said that the engagements formed parts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s campaign efforts ahead of the 2023 general election.

He commended the roles the people of Offa, also known as Ibolos, had played to install the present administration, and how they had continued to be its pillar of support, asking them to sustain that for greater results in the future.

“I have listened carefully to the presentations of our team and the requests from the Offa community. We will certainly do more to continue to serve you. From day one, the Offa people stood and continue to stand with this government. I thank you for your vote in the last elections. We pray and encourage you to sustain that support for us,” he said.

Abdulrazaq, who reiterated the level of decay the administration inherited, and the extent it has gone to fixing the sectoral problems, urged the populace to be patient with the government as it improves their access to basic infrastructure.

He said the government has made provision in the next year’s budget to broaden investment in the local industry, especially in cashew processing where the Offa community has a comparative advantage.

“The challenges are great but they are not insurmountable. We have come a long way to steadily transform Kwara. When we came on board in 2019, there was a total collapse of systems in the State, whether in Education, basic health, water, and many others. But you will bear with us as we gradually tackle these problems because long-time neglect cannot just be covered under three and a half years,” he said.

“We will continue to invest in local industries, especially where we have comparative advantages. For instance, in Kwara South, we need to focus more on cashew processing. That is what the government wants to invest in strongly with our next budget to make sure that we attract other investment partners and also invest as a State.

“In terms of infrastructure, we are truly gradually opening up Kwara South with road projects and we will continue to expand them and even do more especially with the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).”

The Governor promised to fast-track work on the Offa/Ikotun road project; will soon commence the upgrade of the Offa township stadium, and intervene in the challenge of the waste management system.

“Offa township stadium, we are serious about that. We will make sure work commences as soon as possible. It is a gradual step. We will also see how we can accommodate volleyball, for which Offa is globally known. We’ve also noted the request on the Owode/Ojoku road. On waste disposal and compactor, as you know, that is a duty of the local government but with the challenges they are having we have to step in to make sure the environment is clean,” he added.

He congratulated the Offa Volleyball Club for being the National League Champion, and the Offa Football team for their excellent display in the recent outing.

Abdulrazaq assured marketers in Owode Market of the government’s assistance in resolving their challenges and commended the complementary efforts of the House of Rep member (Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun) Hon. Ismail Tijani in the Market.





He expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to him and his team.

“One is glad to be in Offa today and see the excitement of Offa compatriots, and we appreciate your acceptance of this administration,” the Governor added.

Senator Lola Ashiru, for his part, said Offa/Oyun people are conversant with the good works of the Governor in the town and are willing to repay such with their overwhelming vote in the 2023 poll.

TIC Chairman, Offa, Hon. Jare Oladotun, said the people of Offa are extremely happy with the number of capital projects across Offa township, saying AbdulRazaq is commendably pursuing growth and development in the state.

At a town hall meeting held in Offa on Thursday, the Governor and some of the dignitaries at the event included the Kwara South Senator Lola Ashiru; House of Assembly members Hon. Gbenga Yusuf and Hon. Razaq Owolabi; cabinet members; former State High Court Judge Hon. Justice Raheem Orilonise; TIC Chairmen Offa and Oyun LGs Hon. Thomas Jare Oladotun and Dr Waheed Olaitan Ibrahim; representative of Olofa of Offa Chief Yinusa Oyeyemi; National Vice Chairman Offa Descendants Union (ODU) Alhaji Lateef Bello; Chief Imam Offa Sheikh Muyideen Hussein; Offa CAN Chairman Apostle S.A Akinremi; APC leaders and stalwarts.

