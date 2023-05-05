Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Buhari Adeniyi as the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo in the Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Lafia Aliyu Kora-Sabi, said in a statement on Friday that the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

“This exalted position has uniquely placed His Royal Highness in the position to build bridges of harmony, understanding, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence amongst the people. The Governor similarly urges all sons and daughters of the ancient community to work with His Royal Highness to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

“His Excellency prays that the reign of His Royal Highness will usher in more progress, peace and development in his domain in particular and the state at large.”

