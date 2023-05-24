Biola Azeez Ilorin.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has been elected as chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

In his acceptance speech made available after his election on Wednesday, Governor Abdulrazaq said that he would continue the tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with the President, arms of government, among other nation’s stakeholders.

The new chairman of the NGF also promised to ensure regular consultation with all member governors in order to arrive at consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest.

He said, “I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me.

“I hereby pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF whilst recognizing and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests and aspirations.

“l will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.

“As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with His Excellency the President, the National Assembly, all Federal and State institutions, the business community, the civil society, media, and development partners.

“Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE