Kwara gets N100m World Bank, NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Kwara State Government has received N100m World Bank grant to strengthen its efforts in the management of the COVID-19, a statement said on Saturday.

The statement added that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after the state had met certain criteria.

The statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that disbursement of the fund is part of the ongoing World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, which is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at the state levels for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

Kwara is one of the first few states to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts.

The REDISSE project is to implement critical and time-sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Response Fund for the states will cover the priority activities in areas such as trainings, workshops, meetings, seminar, procurement of goods & services, operating costs, consultancy services/non-consultancy,” the statement said.

It added that the funds are meant for activities in the approved Incident Action Plan.

“Kwara State is one of the few states that have met the criteria laid down by NCDC and World Bank, hence this has triggered the disbursement of N100Million to the state,” it said.

