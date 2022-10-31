Kwara flags off construction of N1b bilingual school

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Government has commenced construction of a N1billion bilingual secondary school where students will be taught both English and Arabic languages in the state.

The Tribune Online gathered that the N1billion worth school project was brought to the state through a partnership between the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the State House of Assembly member representing Share/Oke-ode constituency, Hon. Owolabi Olatunde Rasaq.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Hon Rasaq said that Kwara state is lucky to get three out of the 30 bilingual secondary schools designed for the country, with one of them being flagged off in Share, Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Hon. Rasaq said that it took them at least six months to secure the school contract for the state, and acknowledged that the State government, through SUBEB, played an excellent role to achieve the desired result.

He applauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his support at all times, and for leading by example, pointing out that the newly introduced school for English and Arabic teachings was another achievement recorded by the present administration.

While pledging his unrelenting effort to make sure that the project was delivered according to the specifications, the lawmaker pleaded with the contractor to engage the people in the community in their operations.

Chairman, SUBEB, Prof. Raheem Sheu Adaramaja, said the school was a boarding facility that will house vocational and ICT centres; a hospital; and an asphalt road, among other facilities befitting an institution of learning.

He said that project was expected to be completed within 12 months.

Adaramaja, while commending Hon. Abdulrazaq for his performance in office noted that the lawmaker had since been impacting the lives of his constituents with various developmental projects and empowerment programmes, saying the siting of a bilingual school in his constituency was another feather to his cap.

He also appreciated the commitment of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and all officials of the government that made a positive impact towards the realization of the project.

The Chairman urged the host community to claim ownership of the project by being watchful and protecting the public facility in their domain.

Also speaking, the Olupako of Share, HRH Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman Penpebiasa II, commended the efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to transform the education sector in the state, and for choosing Share town as a benefitting community.

The event was also attended by the TIC Chairman for Ifelodun Hon. Jide Asonibare; Olupako of Share, HRH Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman Penpebiasa II; SUBEB Secretary Mrs Gloria Adebisi; Permanent member (II), Mrs Dorcas Ibikunle; Mrs Kudirat Abdulkareem; and Share Community representative, Comrade Sunday Ajayi, among others.

 

