Kwara First Lady empowers 400 indigent women

A total of 400 beneficiaries of training and empowerment programme of the wife of Kwara State governor, Dr Mrs Abdulrazaq, have been equipped with tools to ply their various trades.

The beneficiaries, who were trained to become sewing mistresses, make up/makeover artistes, and hairdressers, also included indigent women who did not undergo training due to their old age.

The category of the old indigent women was presented with grinding machines to help improve their socio-economic lives.

Speaking during the presentation of trade and empowerment kits to 41 trained make-up/makeover artistes in Ilorin, in continuation of her ongoing empowerment programme, wife of the governor and founder of Ajike Peoples Support Centre, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, said that beauty and fashion are multi-million naira industries that, when properly harnessed, can create jobs for the teeming unemployed and even underemployed women and youths in the society.

She explained that the event was part of her office’s effort at enhancing the standard of living of beneficiaries by creating employment and also cushioning the challenges faced by citizens amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

While stressing the importance of technical, vocational and educational training, Dr Abdulrazaq noted that the development of vocational skills will go a long way in dissipating the army of unemployed youths in the society.

The First Lady, who enjoined the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity towards improving their living standard, said that they should be determined to succeed in their trades to make it bigger.

Also speaking during the programme, commissioners for Social Development and her counterpart in Sports and Youth Development, Mrs Bosede Aremu and Mrs Yoannah Kolo, respectively, commended the wife of the governor for her philanthropic activities aimed at improving socio-economic lives of women in the state.

The governor’s aides also hailed Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for providing enabling environment for the First Lady to carry out her humanitarian activities.

They urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunities and not to sell the empowerment kits.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries of the programme, Mrs Risquot Azeez, appreciated the wife of the governor for, “making their lives new and better”, praying for her to succeed in all her endeavours.

