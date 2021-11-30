Kwara explains rationale for building international conference centre

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has said that the state government is building an international conference centre in Ilorin to attract increased attention and investments to the state’s hospitality sector.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth Kwara State Joint Trade Fair in Ilorin on Tuesday, organized in partnership with the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), the governor said his administration is making deliberate investments in critical infrastructure such as roads, innovation hub, visual arts centre, garment factory, among others, which he said would create more jobs and widen the state’s revenue base.

“As a government, our most important agenda is to build a state that survives on enterprise with zero reliance on the monthly handouts from the centre. For this reason, we are investing in infrastructure and offering support to investors and businesses.

“In addition to our investments in the digital and attention economy through the innovation hub and the Dolby studio-fitted visual arts centre, we are also constructing an international conference centre in Ilorin.

“This is a two-in-one hospitality facility that would be the best of its kind in central Nigeria. We are doing this in partnership with the private sector. The gold-standard facility will make Kwara a go-to place for tourism, resort and conference in Nigeria. This will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and attract better attention to the state.”

The governor commended the KWACCIMA for the efforts that went into the trade fair, saying the administration is fully behind the body and its affiliate organizations in the state.

He said the government is working harder to further ease the business climate in the state, including stamping out issues of double taxation.

“The theme of this trade fair, “Trade Beyond Borders” aptly captures the mood of this time. As technology evolves and our world gets increasingly linked, the previous barriers against trade and human interactions are giving way.

“Channels of trade and exchange of goods as we knew it are also changing. Today, commodities and assets worth billions of naira are now sold to customers in the remotest corners of the world with just a click of the mouse. The time, therefore, calls for everyone to grab the opportunities that technology has offered to deepen trade.

“We know a few things bother you in the business community. I assure you that all obstacles to ease of doing business are being looked into. And, very soon, we will roll out comprehensive reforms to make doing business cheaper and stress-free in Kwara State. This will be contained in an Executive Order which contains specific measures in this regard.

“There is so much that any government can do without the support of the private sector. We, therefore, bank on your continuous support.

“I congratulate KWACCIMA and its affiliate bodies for this feat. I also commend the various government offices that worked with you. I thank our guests from outside of Kwara while urging participants to make the best use of new partnerships and networks from this trade fair.”

KWACCIMA President Alhaji Olalekan Fatai Ayodimeji, for his part, said the Kwara’s gifted natural endowments and good prospects have positioned the state to tap into the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He commended the steps of the Governor to strengthen the relationship between the public and private sectors in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Kwara explains rationale for building international conference centre. Kwara explains rationale for building international conference centre.