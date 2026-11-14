Kwara: Erin-Ile calls for justice in land dispute with Ilemona

The people of Erin-Ile in the Oyun local government area of Kwara state, under the aegis of the Erin-Ile Elites Group, have called on the state government, security agencies and land administration authorities to give fair and impartial consideration to complaints of families involved in land disputes in the area.
The people, in a statement signed by Engineer Bashir Adeola, also urged families to document their claims and seek legal redress on land matters.
The people, who alleged that over 10 families in the area are now involved in land-related disputes involving Ilemona and the Elemona of Ilemonaland, said that the intention was not to create hostility but to demand respect for ancestral rights.
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“We desire peace, but not at the expense of justice. We cherish our neighbouring communities, but we shall not surrender the legitimate interests of our people”, the statement said.
The Erin-Ile group, who commended the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) for speaking up on land disputes, said that Offa town is not the only neighbouring community with grievances against Ilemona.
“Our community has experienced its own share of these challenges, with more than 10 families, according to accounts received by the Union, currently having land-related disputes and grievances involving Ilemona and the Elemona,” the statement said.
The group also said that many of the affected families have endured their experiences in silence out of respect for longstanding inter-communal relationship or apprehension over perceived influence of the traditional institution.
“Silence must never be mistaken for surrender, weakness or an admission that the grievances of affected families are unfounded,” it said.
The Erin-Ile Elites Group questioned the framing of neighbouring communities as aggressors whenever they raise ancestral land concerns.
“Must every neighbouring community that raises concerns about its ancestral land rights be accused of intimidation, historical distortion and emotional blackmail?” the group asked.
The statement noted that Erin-Ile has a history of defending its ancestral land through lawful means, citing the Supreme Court judgment in Adeniran v. Ibrahim, Suit No. SC.516/2012 delivered on 14 December 2018 over the Erin-Ile – Offa boundary dispute.
The group appealed directly to the Elemona of Ilemona to reconsider his approach to land disagreements, stressing that a traditional ruler should be a custodian of peace.
“A traditional ruler should be a custodian of peace, a bridge between communities and a protector of human dignity. Political influence, powerful connections and access to influential personalities cannot replace justice”, it said.
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