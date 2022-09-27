Kwara entrepreneurs trained on handling rejection, failures in business

Over 100 young entrepreneurs in Kwara state have been trained on how to handle opportunities, rejection and failures in businesses.

Speaking at the training programme, tagged, Entrepreneurs’ Pump 9.0. in Ilorin on Tuesday, a serial entrepreneur/business consultant, Mr Ahmad Lawal, advised upcoming entrepreneurs not to be afraid of failure if they must be successful.

Lawal, who told participants at the programme that failure is an experience, described it as the best teacher.

“If you don’t strike, you won’t hit. Not trying at all guarantees failure. Give every single endeavour your best. However, it is important to know when to give your all and when to quit.

“Your chances of success increase with each trial. You must always have a time of critical evaluation; what is going wrong and how it will be resolved,” he said.

With the theme, “Handling Rejection and Failures as an Entrepreneur in Business, Lawal, the executive officer of HairSense, said that the training programme was put together to encourage more people to embrace creating jobs rather than seeking for one.

He also told the participants that when in business, one must always keep records of business activities, which must include income and expenditure.

“Using your evaluated growth pattern, create a forecast of the failure. This should influence your decision to quit or continue.





“Embrace the possibility of failure. Know when to quit, analyse and document the reasons for the failure.

“Always be pleasant in the face of rejection. Always be persistent, use subtle reminders”, he said.