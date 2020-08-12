Kwara State government has discharged 89 COVID-19 patients in its isolation centre, Ilorin.

According to the table showing an update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, on Wednesday, as disclosed by the spokesperson of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the latest now brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 605.

It is recalled that the state had last week discharged no fewer than 63 COVID-19 cases.

Mr Ajakaye, who doubles as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbudlRahman AbdulRazaq added that the state also recorded 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

So far, he said, the state now has a total number of 20 deaths from the novel virus, putting the total confirmed cases at 882.

The chart equally put the total tests done at 3,872 and number of negative tests at 2,971.

The number of active cases is 257, while the number of pending tests is 19, he added.

