Kwara discharges 63 COVID-19 cases

A total number of 63 COVID-19 cases have been discharged in Kwara State.

The development, which was reported on Saturday brings the total number of discharged cases to 462.

Spokesperson of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the state also recorded seven new confirmed cases of the novel virus.

The chart put the total number of tests done at 3,785 and the number of negative tests is now 2,844.

While the total number of active cases is now 352, the number of pending tests is 108, it was gathered.

The chart also put the number of recorded deaths from the pandemic in the state at 19.

