Kwara director found dead in office

A director in the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Khalid Ibrahim Ndaman, has been found dead in his office in Ilorin on Monday morning.

Officials of the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the body of Ndaman, who was until his death the Director of Veterinary in the ministry, was found in the office early in the morning, even as circumstances surrounding the death remained sketchy.

The sources, who said that the deceased was seen coming to office in the morning hale and hearty, added that it was when one of the staff went to meet with him about an hour after his arrival to discuss a pending official matter, that he met him dead.

It was gathered that Ndaman was seen resting his head on the table, but already dead.

“The staff knocked on his door, but no response. So, after some time he went inside. There was a pending official matter since Friday that he needed to conclude with him so he needed to see him.

“Having waited outside and no response the staff went inside the office and met him resting his head on the table. He greeted him but no response until he moved close and touched him to realize that he’s already dead,” the source said.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “I’m aware of the incident. For now, it’s a case of sudden natural death until we complete investigation. We will brief the press depending on the outcome of our findings.”

