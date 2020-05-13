Kwara Customs rakes in N1.6b in three months

Kwara state area command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it generated over N1.696 billion in the first three months of the year through seizures of contraband items.

The seizures include vehicles of various types, bags of foreign rice, sacks of marijuana, jerry cans of vegetable oil among others.

In a statement by the Comptroller of the command, Ahmed Hussaini Bello fsi, the revenue represented 21 per cent of the command’s annual target of N8.038 billion, saying that the coronavirus pandemic brought about the lull in the revenue.

“Within the period under review, the command has also recorded 54 seizures with duty paid Value of N282,198,292 million, 21 units of vehicles of various types, 1, 159 Bags of foreign Par Boiled Rice (50kg each), 737 Jerry Cans of Petroleum Product, 20 Jerry Cans of Vegetable (25 liters each), 48 Sacks of 3,593Kg of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), 3 different seizures of Narcotics, 9 Used Pneumatics Tyres”, he said. The Customs boss also said that the breakdown of the revenue generated on a monthly basis showed thus, JANUARY: 1,006,901,647.42, FEBRUARY: 332,272,223.68, MARCH: 356,844,823.64, with a sum total of 1, 696,018,694.74.

“This brings the total amount of revenue generated by the Command since its creation to N4, 100, 336, 737.22.

“To this end, the Customs Area Controller would like to send a note of warning to economic saboteurs to steer clear of Kwara area Command and engage in meaningful ventures or else they will meet their waterloo.

“Col. Hammed Ali’s implementation of the three-pronged Presidential mandate of Restructure, Reform and Revenue in NCS has continued to strengthen the Service as a crucial contributor to National economy and Security.

“These positive harvests in the areas of anti-smuggling and Revenue generation are a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a selflessly focused leadership. The Controller, therefore, calls on Nigerians to support the Command by providing credible information that will help nip smuggling at the bud and generate needed revenue for national development.

“Officers are properly trained and motivated to carry out their official duties without fear or favor. He urged officers to shun bribery and corruption or they will be shown the way out”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story