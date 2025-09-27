Kwara CP bans phone searching by Police officers at checkpoints

‎The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Adekimi Ojo, has issued a strict warning to officers in the command, stating that indiscriminate searches of phones on the road are now prohibited.

During a briefing with Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Commanders regarding the directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, held on Friday in Ilorin, Commissioner Ojo emphasised the importance of professionalism and respect for human rights.

He made it clear that extortion, harassment, human rights abuses, and any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.

Officers who interfere in civil cases without any criminal elements, unlawfully search citizens’ phones, or maliciously label youth as “Yahoo boys” or internet fraudsters are committing serious offenses, which will result in severe disciplinary actions.

Commissioner Ojo declared that indiscriminate phone searches on the road are banned, except in cases where such devices are confirmed to be exhibits in ongoing investigations.

He warned officers to refrain from these illegal practices and reassured the public, particularly students and young people who have been unfairly targeted in the past, that under his leadership, the command will safeguard their dignity and rights as outlined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He encouraged young people to remain law-abiding and promised that the era of intimidation and wrongful profiling is over in Kwara State.

Additionally, the Commissioner announced that enforcement of tinted glass permits will commence on October 2, 2025.

“Offenders with fake, invalid or no permits will be charged to court within 24 hours, and the public is advised to have the original copy of the tinted permits on them at all times.

“The public are also urged to report any cases of extortion arising from the enforcement of tinted permits to the designated channels for complaints”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE