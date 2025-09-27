Latest News

Kwara CP bans phone searching by Police officers at checkpoints

Biola Azeez
policemen at checkpoints

‎The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Adekimi Ojo, has issued a strict warning to officers in the command, stating that indiscriminate searches of phones on the road are now prohibited.

During a briefing with Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Commanders regarding the directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, held on Friday in Ilorin, Commissioner Ojo emphasised the importance of professionalism and respect for human rights.

He made it clear that extortion, harassment, human rights abuses, and any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.

Officers who interfere in civil cases without any criminal elements, unlawfully search citizens’ phones, or maliciously label youth as “Yahoo boys” or internet fraudsters are committing serious offenses, which will result in severe disciplinary actions.

Commissioner Ojo declared that indiscriminate phone searches on the road are banned, except in cases where such devices are confirmed to be exhibits in ongoing investigations.

He warned officers to refrain from these illegal practices and reassured the public, particularly students and young people who have been unfairly targeted in the past, that under his leadership, the command will safeguard their dignity and rights as outlined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He encouraged young people to remain law-abiding and promised that the era of intimidation and wrongful profiling is over in Kwara State.

Additionally, the Commissioner announced that enforcement of tinted glass permits will commence on October 2, 2025.

“Offenders with fake, invalid or no permits will be charged to court within 24 hours, and the public is advised to have the original copy of the tinted permits on them at all times.

“The public are also urged to report any cases of extortion arising from the enforcement of tinted permits to the designated channels for complaints”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article My wife deserted me, My husband has failed to satisfy me s3xually I will grant my wife divorce I no longer want to divorce my husband — Wife
Next Article on Tax ID Aliyu Wamakko specialist hospital Oke-Ogun governor ADP as new tent Bold vision of the Nigerian Youth Academy Real estate is a much more suitable investment Nigeria’s 2025 budget should accelerate automotive UNIZIK student’s assault on lecturer, Spousal killings, key factor in internal security, Activism vs reckless behaviour, Let’s reimagine parenthood Starting a side hustle while in school, Marriage is no scam, Between fate and diligence Detty December and Kuku’s facilitation of .6m income Funding training of Boko Haram ISWAP Lukarawa The power of your voice in advocacy in women’s Time for world to recognise this gem How Abiodun is turning Ogun On the etymology of ‘Yoruba’ by new teachers assume duties in Oyo, options before Osun APC, Ways to avoid becoming sociopaths Charities fatalities and the victimisation fuel storage during harmattan, Of Lakurawa terrorists information Should Trump repeal Biden’s climate Is culture fueling excessive salt World’s Disability Day, reinventing Akinyele era of civil service, As Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes hold Nigeria’s struggle for mental Let There Be Light, Drug abuse, Nigeria’s CNG minors’ exposure to social media, The debate, Downstream deregulation, Land administration Time to end politicisation Adebayo’s four-year scorecard, Ajayi Crowther, Dangote Refinery, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Tukur Mamu, X-Raying Ogun’s transportation, Ebonyi people in the federal equation, Sokoto State goes to the polls, Brig-Gen Benjamin A.M Adekunle, Tinubu’s China trip, Nigeria’s forest, economic plight of Nigerians, fake alcohol consumption, brink of crypto resolution, NYSC experience brings people together, Building collapse, Why LG autonomy is not negotiable strategic communications, Policy reviews for Tinubu, Need for quality teachers for nation Sanwo-Olu’s juju and Lagos protests, Guyanese opposition leader, Dangote Refinery saga, Protest Head or tail we may all end up airport upgrade and commerce in Oyo State, Leaders and the led, How Adebayo Adelabu is steadily beaming light... Iluebbey: The enduring legacy of a noble servant

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×