Kwara Court remands 7 for stealing N40m worth of fish

A Kwara State magistrate court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the remand of seven suspected thieves in the federal correctional centre, Ilorin over alleged involvement in stealing N40m worth of fish.

The defendants; Paul Friday, Joy Nanpen, Sunday Maikarfi, Stephen Philip, Emmanuel Clement, David Nankam and Issac Friday were also arrested for robbing two agric firms, located at Asa dam road, Ilorin of farm products and machinery.

According to the charge sheet, the police received a complaint through a petition letter written by the two fishery companies, AFAB Nigeria Ltd and YEXJOK Global ventures, that their farms were robbed in March 2022 whereby they jointly lost farm products and machinery valued at N40 million, adding that all efforts to apprehend the thieves proved abortive.

“Mr Jimoh Mohammed, a director in one of the companies was able to identify the suspects who were staying very close to the farm,” the sheet added.

The police said they also recovered 850 live fish inside the pond in their compound, adding that the defendants had confessed to the crime.

Prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni urged the court to remand the suspects.

In her ruling, Magistrate Monisola Gbadeyan Kamson ordered their remand pending the arrival of legal advice from the office of the Attorney General.

She adjourned the matter to October 4, 2022, for further mention.

