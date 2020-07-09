Kwara Court orders internet fraudster to sweep, pay N50,000 fine

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday, ordered an internet fraudster, Salawu Victor, to sweep and also pay a fine of N50,000.

Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction of 25-year-old internet fraud suspect, Salawu Victor.

Salawu was convicted by a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye in Ilorin on Thursday.

The court ordered the convict to sweep and clear Ahmadu Bello way to the Commissioner of Police Quarters in the G.R.A Ilorin, Kwara state and also pay a fine of N50,000.

The charge reads: “That you, Salawu Victor, (Alias: James Chris), sometime in the month of February 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did attempt to cheat by personation, by portraying yourself as a “white male named James Chris” via your email address jameachris231411@gmail.com to one Seth B. in other to induce him to send you money, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Law”.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja, read the one-count charge dated June 18, 2020, to the court, while Salawu pleaded guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oyinloye said that the defendant in his statement to the commission did not deny the allegations levelled against him, adding that he (Salawu) also did not offer any explanation to discredit the charge.

“This honourable court holds that the plea of guilt of the defendant and oral testimony of the sole prosecution witness, one Umeh Kennedy, was not challenged nor contradicted during the proceedings.

“It is the opinion of this honourable court that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and you, “Salawu Victor ” is hereby convicted as charged”, the judge said.

The court also ordered the convict to sweep and clear Ahmadu Bello way to the Commissioner of Police Quarters in G.R.A Ilorin, Kwara state and also pay a fine of N50,000.

The judge ordered that the two iPhones recovered from the defendant be forfeited to the Federal Government with a right to re-purchase it.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE