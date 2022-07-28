Kwara court dissolves 28-year-old marriage over adultery

Justice S.T. Abdulqadri of the Kwara State High Court, on Thursday, dissolved a 28-year-old marriage between a 52-year-old Marine Engineer, Mr Adegbenga Dada, and his 46 years old, wife, Roseline Dada over allegations of adultery.

Delivering her judgement on the case with suit number KWS/309/2018 on Thursday, the judge also held that the respondent, Mrs Dada had no joint ownership of a Lagos state residential property with the petitioner.

The court also did not grant custody of the three children of the 28:years old marriage to any of the parties, as it held that the children are adults who are above 29 years of age.

Mr Dada, who is a prince of Eruku town, in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state had approached the court to seek dissolution of the marriage on the ground that Roseline was in the habit of having extramarital affairs with different men while still married to him.

The petitioner’s file also stated that “The parties are no longer able to sit down together to discuss. The Respondent is promiscuous, uncaring, temperamental, hostile, and has behaved in such a way that the Petitioner could not reasonably be expected to live with the Respondent The Respondent goes out and returns home at will sometimes up to 2:30a.m.

“Respondent always chat wIth man friends through her Facebook, Badoo, Whatsapp. Some time ago, a woman known as Mrs. Kasumu, wife to one Mr. Olaseni Kasumu phoned the Petitioner to inform him of the havoc that the respondent has wrecked on her family by the Respondent through her extramarital affairs with her husband.”

Speaking with journalists after the court session, the counsel to the petitioner, Mr. Josiah Adebayo, said that the petitioner did not approach the court to open can of worms, but decided to give further pieces of evidence against the respondent when she allegedly started to twist the matter to favour herself.

“Yes, it was a sad thing because many of us hold dearly to issue relating to marriage bacause that’s the fabric or the nucleus of the society. Mr Dada alleged that she had behaved in a way that he cannot reasonably be expected to live with her. The major aspect of the behaviour is adultery with so many people.

We came to court without the intention to open can of worms but just to testify and give incidences of how the allegations of adultery were committed.

But when she came to court and started telling lies that it was the petitioner and not her that was committing adultery, we then confronted her with other pieces of evidence we have. Eg the nude pictures she had sent to one Mr Kasumu, her picture and that of Mr Kasumu. She also said that she jointly owned a Lagos residential property with the petitioner. The court found that she committed adultery and no joint ownership. The court held so and dissolved the marriage. The children are adults of above 20 years of age and custody was no reason to grant custody to any party.

