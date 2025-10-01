Kwara: Court acquits 82-year-old man of kidnapping, homicide

Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has discharged and acquitted a 82-year-old man, Chief Olowofela Oyebanji, of criminal offences related to kidnapping and murder.

The trial judge, Umar Zikki Jubril, upheld a no case submission preferred before it by the defence counsels.

Oyebanji and 12 others were facing charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, kidnapping and giving false information contrary to Sections 97, 221 and 178 of the penal code law and Section 1 (Special Prohibition) Kidnapping Law of Kwara state 2010.

Oyebanji, who is a High Chief in Igbara-Odo, Ekiti state, has since denied involvement in the criminal allegations, particularly the killing of a traditional ruler, Olukoro of Koro, Oba Aremu Cole, in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

In her ruling on Tuesday, the trial judge discharged and acquitted Oyebanji, having proved his innocence beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Zikki held that the prosecution was not able to prove a prima facie case against the defendant and others alleged to be involved in the criminal act.

Speaking after the ruling, counsel to the defendant, Dr Solomon Afolabi, expressed joy and satisfaction with the ruling.

He commended the judge for being courageous and ensuring justice was done, amid heightened sentiments and the sensitive nature of the case.

“It’s a big gift at the beginning of the new legal year that my client, the ninth defendant, who has been standing trial since February 2024, for an offence he knew nothing about, eventually got justice.

“It was just unfortunate that he had to go through this because, as you heard in the judgement, it was a case of random arrests for many of the defendants in this case”, he said.

Another defence counsel said the ruling came after the prosecution closed its case against the defendants.

“The prosecution presented evidence and called five witnesses during the case. But after thorough perusal of the evidence before the court, the court found it in its ruling that the prosecution failed to provide a substantial and compelling evidence against all the defendants and, in view of this, discharged and acquitted them”.

