Kwara community hands over upgraded NSCDC outpost, donates patrol vehicle

Rore community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday, handed over an upgraded outpost of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the area, to the state command.

President of Rore Development Association, Mr Joel Adeniran, said the community upgraded the outpost as part of efforts at assisting the Corps.

He said the facilities, worth over N5 million, were also aimed at complementing government’s efforts in the fight against crime.

“As at today, the community has expanded over N5 million in building the NSCDC out-post, alongside the provision of a motorbike, a wagon car and other essential facilities,” Adeniran said.

The president expressed happiness at the level of crime reduction in the area and called for the deployment of additional personnel to the out-post.

“The building presently houses three offices; an investigation room, armoury and two cells.

“However, it is our hope and conviction that with the upgrading of this post, the community will heave a sigh of relief from the menace of robbers, drug addicts, ritualists and hooligans,” he said.

Adeniran said that the community had also embarked on self-help projects which included electrification and building of primary healthcare centre, among others.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Rore, Oba Ezekiel Oyewole, thanked the NSCDC for providing adequate security in the area.

He described the completion and handing–over of the upgraded office project as a big relief to the people of the community.

“With this newly upgraded security post and other facilities in place, we can now be rest assured of adequate security,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Bello Age, the Commandant, NSCDC, Kwara Command, had said ensuring security was a collective responsibility of stakeholders.

He commended the high-level commitment, courage and dedication exemplified by the people of the community.

“The command would not relent in reciprocating the gesture by according desired recognition to the outpost when necessary,” he said.

(NAN)

