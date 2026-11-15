Kwara community calls for dialogue on land matters

The people of Irra community in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of the Irra Dynamic Club, have called on residents of neighbouring Ilemona community to promote reconciliation and ensure that land grievances are addressed through transparent and lawful processes.

In a statement signed by the leader of the club, Alhaji Usman Dan Fulani, the people said Irra, Offa, Ilemona and other Ibolo communities in the state share longstanding historical and cultural ties.

Referencing public records, the people cited a January 2025 media report on calls for peace over Ilemona-Offa disagreements, adding that ownership of the disputed parcels had not been judicially established.

The club appealed for mutual respect and an end to conduct perceived as oppression.

“Our message to the Elemona is simple: respect your neighbours. Irra does not seek confrontation. What we demand is mutual respect, fairness and recognition of legitimate land rights”, the statement added.

The Irra Dynamic Club called on the Kwara State Government, relevant security agencies and land administration authorities to ensure impartial consideration of complaints, while encouraging affected families to pursue lawful remedies.

The club emphasised that Irra desired peaceful coexistence but would not remain silent on its legitimate interests.

“We desire peace, but not at the expense of justice. We cherish our historical relationship with Ilemona, but we shall not remain silent when the legitimate interests of our people are at stake”, it said.

They said the Irra community had also experienced land-related disagreements involving Ilemona, adding that Offa was not the only neighbouring community raising concerns.

The club, which commended the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) for speaking up in defence of its people, said it was necessary for Irra to add its voice to make it clear that land concerns involving the Elemona of Ilemona were not limited to Offa.

“The Elemona’s land dispute is not limited to Offa: Irra also has a story to tell,” the statement said.

According to the club, Irra has had its own share of land-related disagreements and concerns over the recognition of ancestral land interests and the handling of disputes.

The statement noted that Irra’s experiences had largely remained outside public discourse, partly because the community had not enjoyed the same level of media visibility as Offa and partly because its people had chosen restraint.

“Silence must never be mistaken for consent, weakness or an absence of grievances,” it said.

The Irra Dynamic Club questioned the narrative portraying Ilemona as a victim, stressing that if neighbouring communities were independently raising concerns about land ownership and encroachment, such concerns should not be dismissed as coordinated blackmail.

The club said responsible leadership required introspection and that no traditional institution should be above constructive engagement.