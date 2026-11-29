People of Owa-Onire community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of the Owa-Onire Community Development Association, have appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to complete the eight-kilometre Sabaja-Oba Isin-Owa Onire-Owu Fall road project to promote tourism.

In a statement by the chairman of the association, Mr James Awoyemi, the people called on the governor to mobilise the contractor handling the road back to site immediately, so that tarring of the remaining 1.5km of the awarded Phase I (8km) road project can be completed.

The people said the governor had pledged to fix the road, which was awarded in October 2024, before the end of his tenure when he visited the Owu Waterfall.

“This way, His Excellency would have achieved more than 50% of the pledge (fixing the road before the end of His Tenure) His Excellency made with the people of Owa-Onire at the Onire’s Palace on December 19, 2019 on his way back from the great Water Falls.

“Moreso, with this gigantic and laudable achievement His Excellency has made on this Owu Falls road project, the people of Owa-Onire home and abroad will be gratified to see that His Excellency personally commissioned this 8km (Phase I), upon its final completion.

“While wishing His administration more records of unprecedented successes across the State, Owa-Onire Community is pledging our unflinching electoral support and loyalty to His Excellency in the forthcoming general election.

“But for now, Owa-Onire Community is anxiously looking forward to see the mobilization of the contractor back to site to ensure that the remaining 1.5Km is completed”.

The people, who said that construction of the road was going on until December 14, 2025, when an unfortunate incident of banditry/kidnapping occurred at the project site, where some construction workers were kidnapped, added that all the victims later secured their freedom through the decisive and proactive measures of the governor.

“The Contractor has completely tarred about 6.5km out of the 8km awarded before it was halted, leaving about 1.5km with three culverts yet to be completed.

“Today as we write, as a result of His Excellency’s undaunted efforts through Honourable Femi Yusuf the Executive Chairman of Ifelodun LGA, our Community is now safe and well secured for peaceful living has been restored. The people of Owa-Onire Community are now back to their long deserted homes.

“Infact, the Contractor with his Engineers, recently visited the construction site and confirmed to His Royal Highness, Oba Abdulrahman Lawal Ifabiyi, the Onire of Owa-Onire, that all their equipment were intact, undamaged and that they are ready to mobilise to site once the5 Government give approval”.