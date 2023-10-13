Officials of the Kwara State Ministry of Health have paid an advocacy visit to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in continuation of the Ministry’s campaigns for soon-to-be-distributed Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) in the state.

The team, which was led by state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, also had the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, Campaign Manager for the ITN/SMC integrated activities, Mr. John Ocholi; and some partners in charge of planning and implementation for the exercise.

The Commissioner, while speaking, said the visit was to seek a royal blessing ahead of the start of campaigns, the success of which she noted partly depends on his prayers and support.

She said arrangements are in top gear to distribute at least 2.2million insecticide treated nets to various households as part of measures to eliminate malaria, which she called a killer disease.

El-Imam said the 2023 edition will be combined with the ongoing Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) – being “an integrated activity for the benefit of all that are resident in the 16 local government areas of state”.

Representative of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Mallam Bala Mohammed Masu, in his remarks, appreciated the Emir on behalf of the team, and prayed to Allah to grant him long life, resounding health and more accomplishment for the people of the state.

Dr. Sulu-Gambari, in his response, prayed for the success of the campaign and the safety of the Ministry’s officials, and promised to talk to other traditional rulers in the state to give the programme the necessary backing.

The Emir further enjoined all Kwarans to make good use of “this highly effective intervention brought to our state through the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the benefit of our people”.

Other members of the visiting team include the Director of Public Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode; Director Finance and Supply, Deacon Benjamin Olayemi; and Manager Kwara State Malaria Programme, Mrs. Nimota Raji; among other key officers.

