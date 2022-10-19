Kwara College of Education shut indefinitely over protest by students

Management of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin on Wednesday announced the indefinite closure of the school following violent protests by students.

According to the acting Provost of the College, Dr Ayinla Jimoh, the decision was to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Tribune Online gathered that hundreds of students of the institution protested against plans by the authorities to disallow some students who were yet to pay their school fees from participating in the semester exams.

The exams were scheduled to commence Wednesday.

Displeased by the management’s plan, scores of the defaulting students were said to have gone on a rampage destroying and damaging property on sight.

It was also gathered that in the process, the students allegedly hauled stones, sachet water and missiles at some members of staff.

Also, the angry students were said to have been undaunted by the reported personal intervention of the state commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Afeez Abolore.

It was gathered that members of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) had earlier in the day met not to participate in the examinations as a protest against non-payment of their one and half months old salary arrears.

Adducing reasons for the closure of the college, the Acting Provost of the school, Dr Ayinla Jimoh, said that the irate students allegedly damaged the personal vehicle of the Deputy Provost (Academic), among other property like the school’s board room.

Dr Jimoh said that over 500 students that were yet to pay their school fees, spearheaded the protest “despite the intervention of the commissioner.

“We had agreed to allow the defaulting students to take part in the examinations based on the intervention of the commissioner. Rather than appreciate the commissioner’s gesture, the student went on a rampage.

“They started throwing stones, sachet water and other things at us. As I am talking to you, we have closed down the college indefinitely.

“As per the salary arrears, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq met with the college academic staff last week and promised to pay the salaries promptly. The governor gave his words. That informed the decision of the staff not to boycott the examinations.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE