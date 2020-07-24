Kwara cancels congregational Eid prayers, rolls out safety measures

Kwara State government has cancelled annual congregational Eid prayers for 2020 eid el Kabir celebration across the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, in the company of traditional rulers, law enforcement agents, bankers’ union, transporters and market leaders, among other stakeholders in the state, the deputy governor Mr Kayode Alabi, described the decision as a tough one, saying that it was made in the interest of all the residents of the state.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19, said there will be Friday Jumat prayers as had been restored, adding that it will, however, be in strict compliance with the rules of physical distancing and the use of face mask.

He also said that the Kwara Mall (ShopRite), the Amusement Park, all shops and markets are to be shut on the Eid Day and the day after it, adding that the Unilorin Zoological Garden should also be closed for those two days.

“In the past few days, the Kwara State Government has held meetings with different stakeholders in the state on the way forward in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The engagements, which are a continuation of what we were always doing, were necessitated by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and of course the upcoming Ileya festival which is a special period for our people. As it stands today, Kwara has 707 confirmed cases, out of which 449 are active.

“We have successfully managed and discharged 244 patients to rejoin their families. And just yesterday, we lost another patient.

“That brings to 15 the number of casualties from the pandemic in our state. May God rest the souls of the departed ones and comfort their families.

“The last few days have seen an unprecedented jump in the number of our cases. Between 9th of July 2020 and yesterday July 23rd, we recorded 56% of our total confirmed cases! An increasing number of our patients now require intensive care to survive. This points to a grim situation that requires drastic measure. For this reason, the government has consulted widely with religious, labour, transport workers, and market leaders, and has taken the following measures in the overall interest of the people that we lead:

“Because of the huge numbers that are expected to gather for the special Eid prayers and the possibility of such gatherings leading to a spike in our cases and potential deaths, the government, in consultation with the Council of Ulamah under His Royal Highness the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, hereby cancels congregational Eid prayers for 2020 across the whole state. This is a tough decision but it was made in the interest of all of us.

“There will be Friday prayers as having been restored but in strict compliance with the rules of physical distancing and the use of face mask

“The Kwara Mall (ShopRite), the Amusement Park, all shops and markets are to be shut on the Eid Day and the day after it. The Unilorin Zoological Garden should also be closed for those two days.

“Following consultation with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the government hereby announces the suspension of vigils until further notice. Church services should also not exceed 2 hours with full compliance with the safety measures in place.

“The ban on concerts, clubbing, beer parlours and bars, and related activities remains in full force.

“Guests at any wedding programme or reception must not exceed 50 (persons) at one time.

“Following consultations with the leadership of the transport unions, government hereby directs that Okada riders can only carry one person at one time. Taxi or cab drivers are to carry one person in front and a maximum of two at the back at any particular time. The drivers and the passengers must wear their face mask appropriately. Defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted, and, on conviction, be punished.

“The government has equally agreed with the leadership of markets in the state that it is an offence for any marketer or business owner to not wear face masks appropriately or transact business with anyone who does not wear face masks appropriately. Each market or business concern is to provide sanitisers and handwashing bay at the entrance of their markets/offices. The government repeats however that markets are to be shut on the day of Eid and the day after it for safety reasons.

I. A government’s task force will be on the ground to enforce these rules as well as the compulsory use of face mask which incidentally becomes operational on the Eid Day July 31st, 2020.

J. Mobile courts will be on the ground to try any offenders after which convicts would face appropriate sanctions to be determined by the court.

K. The government wishes everyone a blessed Eid-ul-Kabir in advance and urges total compliance with the safety protocols that have been spelt out above. On behalf of His Excellency the Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, we appreciate and commend all our frontline workers for their priceless commitment to save lives at this time of global health emergency. We are grateful to our religious, community, and labour leaders. We commend our security agencies for their wonderful job and we urge for more support. Thank you and God bless you.

