Kwara: Calm restored in Lafiagi as security commanders visit community

A high-powered government’s security delegation visited Lafiagi on Monday following early morning tensions that culminated in an attack on the office of the NDLEA and a foiled attempt to torch the Emir’s palace.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said that the tension in Lafiagi was related to different community issues, including security operations targeting hard drug dealers.

“The protest in the morning was related to recent arrests of suspected drug dealers. The protesters took advantage of the anxiety around recent security breaches to launch an attack on the NDLEA office, where they burnt three vehicles and motorcycles, released three suspects, and carted away substances seized from the dealers. They also attempted to attack the Emir’s Palace because, according to them, he did not stop the NDLEA from arresting the suspected drug dealers and smokers,” Alhaji Aliu said.

“This is sheer criminality, and we condemn it totally. The soldiers and other security forces have been able to restore calm in Lafiagi town. We also visited the palace, where we addressed everyone on the need to maintain peace and order”, the statement said.

The security delegation comprised the Commissioner of Police CP Ojo Adekimi, Brigade Commander Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu. They were received by the chairman of the local government Abdullahi Bello; Development Officer for Edu, Alhaji Haruna Likpata; Commissioner for Youth Development Shehu Ndanusa Usman; and Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission Bello Taoheed Abubakar.

The statement said that the host community thanked Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his quick intervention, adding that normalcy had returned, and further security deployments had been made by the police and the army.

“It is important to state that no life was lost in the Monday morning incident. We caution people against taking laws into their own hands”.