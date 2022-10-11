Kwara businesswoman’s daughter released after payment of N5m ransom

The daughter of a businesswoman in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara state simply identified as Misturah Abdulganiy, who was reportedly kidnapped last week, has been released.

Tribune Online gathered that the girl was released after payment of a N5million ransom to her abductors.

It is recalled that gunmen reportedly stormed their residence in Alagbado Community, Ilorin midnight last Thursday and shot dead her brother, Musa, through a window before abducting Misturah when they could not find her mother, (Iya Mustura), their prime target.

They had reportedly contacted the family for a N100 million ransom which was later negotiated to N5million.

It was gathered that the mother, a one-time teacher who later ventured into business, visited the community to thank neighbours for their financial and spiritual support over the incident.

Speaking on the issue, a family member and resident of the area, Mr Shehu, said, “Mistura was released following the payment of the N5million by the family. She could have been killed or harmed. Though we mourned the death of his brother, Musa, we equally thank God for releasing her to us.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Popular Crossdresser, James Brown’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has set the Internet ablaze after his sexual intimacy video with a lady surfaced online…

Nigerian Workers Condition Worse Than 10 Years Ago — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the federal and state governments, and all employers of labour in the country to pursue a decent work agenda…

How Gas Flaring Harms Health, Climate And Environment In Niger Delta Community

For about six decades, oil exploration has been going on in the Niger Delta region. And it has brought spin-offs like gas flaring – which devastates the environment and health of people…

PDP Crisis Will Be Over Soon ― Gov Diri





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed the conviction that the feud within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon become a thing of the past…

EDITORIAL: Increasing Cases Of Child Molestation

ONE of the societal vices currently signposting the virtual erosion of moral values in Nigeria is the increasing cases of child molestation. Hardly does a day pass without reported incidents of one form of child abuse or the other…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Tracing Footprints Of Oil Thieves

Nigeria today is one of the poorest countries in the world. Our leaders, however, are the most flamboyant in the world. They are like the Nigerian lead character, Captain, in “Lonely Londoners”…