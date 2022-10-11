Kwara businesswoman’s daughter released after payment of N5m ransom

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
FILE PHOTO

The daughter of a businesswoman in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara state simply identified as Misturah Abdulganiy, who was reportedly kidnapped last week, has been released.

Tribune Online gathered that the girl was released after payment of a N5million ransom to her abductors.

It is recalled that gunmen reportedly stormed their residence in Alagbado Community, Ilorin midnight last Thursday and shot dead her brother, Musa, through a window before abducting Misturah when they could not find her mother, (Iya Mustura), their prime target.

They had reportedly contacted the family for a N100 million ransom which was later negotiated to N5million.

It was gathered that the mother, a one-time teacher who later ventured into business, visited the community to thank neighbours for their financial and spiritual support over the incident.

Speaking on the issue, a family member and resident of the area, Mr Shehu, said, “Mistura was released following the payment of the N5million by the family. She could have been killed or harmed. Though we mourned the death of his brother, Musa, we equally thank God for releasing her to us.”

