Kwara business owners empowered on use of social media for business growth

Budding and established business entrepreneurs in Kwara state were on Wednesday empowered with skills to leverage their business growth with the use of social media.

The summit, titled, Innovate to Expand organised by Drea Speaks Consult, brought together young entrepreneurs from diverse industries, including banking, telecommunications, event planning, catering, graphic design, fashion, among others.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the summit, Mr. Dare Kolawole, charged entrepreneurs and people in creative industries to take customer service and consistent use of social media more seriously to grow their businesses.

“Growth is like blood running through the veins of any business, if your business is not growing, it’s not alive”, he said.

He emphasised the importance of understanding customer behaviour, categorising them into three types: aggressive, assertive, and passionate.

“An aggressive customer may be angry for no reason. Don’t take it personal. Learn to respond calmly. An assertive customer just wants details, while a passionate one is your easiest sale”, he advised.

Mr. Kolawole also urged business owners to build systems of appreciation and highlighted the role of consistency in digital presence.

“Social media is a free tool that works, but only if you use it consistently. Technology is no longer to be seen as a luxury. If you’re running a business in 2025 without embracing technology, you’re slowing yourself down”, he said.

Also speaking, an expert in marketing and packaging, Hajia Oladunni Kafilah of the Ilorin Packaging Hub, popularly known as ‘Awero Billions‘, discussed the importance of marketing, packaging, branding and rebranding for business growth.

“Without marketing, your business cannot thrive no matter how much money you have. It is not the best products that sell, it’s the most marketed ones”, she said, adding that many business owners overlook marketing to their detriment.

She encouraged entrepreneurs to have a clear strategy, know the kind of marketing their business needs at each stage, and always plan with the future in mind. “You don’t think with the money in your pocket but the future in mind”, she said.

Another speaker, Hajarah Jibril, Creative Director of Hajjewels House of Styles, shared her journey of building a fashion brand with limited resources, emphasising that passion and innovation are key to long-term growth.

“There were times I had nothing but a machine and little knowledge, but passion kept me going”, she said.

She urged business owners to continuously improve their skills and approach their work with creativity. She also emphasised the importance of brand building, networking, and staying consistent with brand image.

“To grow beyond your current space, you must be able to innovate and do things differently. Sometimes the people who can afford your work haven’t seen it yet. Post your work, show the process because behind-the-scenes content builds trust and draws people in”, she said while encouraging entrepreneurs not to wait for clients before creating new products.

The seminar also featured a session on funding opportunities for business owners, led by Mr. Michael Okolie, a representative of the Bank of Industry. He explained how development financial institutions provide support for small businesses, SMEs, and startups.

“Sometimes, people don’t even need the money, they need guidance“, he said, encouraging attendees to get their businesses registered and investment-ready.

In an interview with journalists, Mr. Kolawole highlighted the issue of business owners failing to meet customer expectations. “Young and old entrepreneurs should understand the utilization of opportunities like social media, technology, invoicing, and networking to grow their business”, he emphasised.

He also called on the government to support summits that educate entrepreneurs and individuals in various ministries on strategies for brand expansion and business growth.

