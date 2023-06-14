Niger State Governor Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the boat mishap that claimed 103 lives in some communities in Kwara State, bordering Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

Governor Umaru Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim a copy of which was obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Minna, expressed shock and concern over the disaster.

According to him, “This is heartbreaking and sympathetic, but as people who believe in the will of Allah, we cannot question His actions, we will rather accept it and remain steadfast in Him”.

He commended the efforts of Mokwa local government council Chairman and the Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Malam Garba Salihu for taking necessary steps to rescue some people.

The Governor however advised the people especially those around riverine communities to ensure the use of live jackets when boarding a boat and avoid midnight boarding and overcrowding of boats.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives, quick recovery to the injured, and for Allah to comfort the government of Kwara State, Patigi Emirate Council, the family and relations of the deceased.

The boat that capsized conveyed wedding guests and was said to be returning them from Egboti community in Mokwa local government area of Niger State to the neighbouring Kwara State between two and three o’clock in the morning when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The affected communities are Egbu, Dzaka, Para and Kpada all under Patigi Emirate Council in Kwara State.

33 dead bodies have been recovered so far while the rescue mission is said to be ongoing.