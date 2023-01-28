Kwara assures NYSC members of adequate security, welfare

“Remember you have your family name to protect, do not allow pride to becloud you to tarnish the good reputation of your families”

By Biola Azeez
NYSC
Kwara state government has assured newly posted corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of the state of adequate security and welfare during their stay.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 batch “A” stream 1 corps members of the NYSC posted to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Yikpata, Edu local government area at the weekend, chairman state NYSC governing board, Hon. Olabode Towoju said that the security and welfare of the corps members are the utmost concern of the state government.
Towoju also said that members of the governing board shall ensure that the corps members are posted to areas where their services are most needed while assuring them that their contributions to the development of their host communities would be rewarded when due.
He also expressed optimism that the corps members would continue to remain in high spirits throughout the orientation course and the entire service year.
“Let me on this note appreciate your predecessors who not only served selflessly but also left a lasting legacy in their host communities.


“As you continue with the orientation exercise, I implore you to make humanity, discipline and commitment your watchword and justify the efforts of NYSC governing board members in particular and state government in
general.
“Remember you have your family name to protect, do not allow pride to becloud you to tarnish the good reputation of your families. Use this opportunity to mould and reshape yourselves where necessary.
“We pray and hope you will have a hitch-free and successful orientation course”.

