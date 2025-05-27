Kwara Assembly aspirant pledges enhanced children’s protection

An aspirant for the Kwara State House of Assembly seat from the Ekiti constituency in the 2027 general elections, Mr Abiodun Dada, has said his vision is to create a supportive environment where every child can thrive.

In a statement issued to mark Children’s Day on Tuesday, the House of Assembly hopeful emphasised the importance of nurturing wisdom and compassion among children.

Dada, a legal practitioner and Agbaakin of the Osi Kingdom in the Ekiti Local Government Area, congratulated children on the occasion and prayed they be granted the insight to navigate life’s challenges.

He noted that children play a vital role in shaping the future of the nation and expressed his commitment to advocating for their rights and welfare.

He pledged to sponsor a comprehensive bill aimed at protecting and enhancing the well-being of children in Kwara State.

“His vision is to create a supportive environment where every child can thrive, ensuring they have access to education, health care, and safe living conditions,” the statement said.

Dada also promised to provide more scholarships for children in the area to help them achieve their goals in life.

