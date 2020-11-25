Kwara approves N41m for 2020 Malaria counterpart funds

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved N41 million for malaria eradication programme for the year 2020.

Speaking in a meeting with Long Lasting Campaign Coordinating Network Committee (LLCCN) in Ilorin on Wednesday, Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, said the state government has been very proactive in improving the standard of health care service delivery in the state.

Dr Raji commended the partners and stakeholders for a successful flag-off programme, which he said motivated the governor to release N41 million for this year counterpart fund for malaria programme.

A member of the committee, Mr John Ocholi, appreciated the state government for the high level of commitment for the ongoing programme, gradually drawing to a successful end.

He also commended the management in the health sector for their proactiveness in quality health care delivery to the downtrodden masses in the state.

Mr Ocholi, who said the distribution of insecticide-treated nets started five days ago in all the 16 local government areas of the state, added that the exercise had so far recorded success story.

The programme campaign manager, Mr Dangana Christopher, who said he had participated in many Net campaign programmes, added that the Kwara net campaign is one of the best so far this year.

He said the announcement of the counterpart fund by the state government is super, adding that the state governor deserves more than kudos for the high level of political will.

The meeting was attended by all LLCCN committee members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Kwara approves N41m Kwara approves N41m

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Kwara approves N41m

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…Kwara approves N41m

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE