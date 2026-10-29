Kwara: Appointment of Ayedun’s traditional ruler followed due process — Palace

The palace of Ayedun kingdom in Ayedun town, Oke Ero local government area of Kwara state has said that’ll appointment of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Jide Abiodun Towoju, followed a customary selection process that preceded approval of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

In a statement by the acting Palace secretary of the area, Catechist Wale Abegunde on Thursday, the people said that validity of the appointment process and any subsequent challenge must be evaluated against the applicable law, customary requirements and complete documentary evidence.

The statement also said that the original customary selection process preceded the governor’s approval and appointment, adding that position of the Oba Towoju dynasties is that the governor acted on the process and evidence presented to his administration.

The palace, which cautioned that Ayedun kingdom’s customs must not be rewritten by sensational publications, added that a duly announced appointment must not be condemned without a fair examination of the evidence.

“Let facts prevail over speculation, evidence over allegations, due process over personal interests, and peace over needless controversy”, the statement said.

The palace, which advised sons and daughters of the area to maintain and sustain existing peace, unity, progress and development of the community, said that sensational reports on the appointment of Oba Towoju as the Obajisun of Ayedun Kingdom, had not presented historical, customary and procedural facts underlying the appointment.

In its presentation of historical facts and customary zoning, the statement said that, “Ebiohun held the stool for 18 years from 2008 until his death in 2026; Ile Ala Oke held it for nine years from 1999 until the occupant’s death in 2008; while Ile Ala Odo’s last recorded tenure was 93 years ago, ending with the occupant’s death 60 years ago. These historical circumstances informed the customary zoning arrangement.

“Following a general meeting of the Ile Ala compound, the stool was zoned to the Ile Ala Odo Royal Branch. Between 10 and 15 July 2026, the two relevant royal dynasties affirmed the selection process, culminating in the unanimous affirmation of all six recognised kingmakers (6/6). This process produced Prince Jide Abiodun Towoju from among the contenders considered eligible under the applicable customary arrangement.

“The contenders from Ile Ala Oke participated in the relevant meetings. The Palace maintains that eligibility was determined by Ayedun’s established customs and traditions, not individual ambition or subsequent claims by any individual.

“The issue is not whether individuals may express disagreement, but whether subsequent actions can lawfully and customarily overturn a properly concluded selection process.

“The Palace’s position is that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq discharged his responsibilities dutifully and objectively, acting on the process and evidence presented to his administration and in accordance with the applicable law and Ayedun’s customs and traditions.

“The Palace maintains that the governor did not impose a ruler on Ayedun Kingdom. Rather, the government acted upon the selection process submitted for its consideration.

“Accordingly, the appointment of HRM Oba Jide Abiodun Towoju, Awoseyin Ademorin Orifemiloye I, as the Obajisun of Ayedun Kingdom, deserves respect.

“Any petitioner retains the right to pursue a lawful challenge before the competent authority or court. Equally, any challenge must be assessed against the full chronology, relevant customary requirements and admissible evidence, rather than sensational commentary or incomplete accounts.

“We, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of Ayedun, traditional leaders, political stakeholders and members of the public to exercise restraint, respect lawful institutions and protect the peace and dignity of our kingdom.“