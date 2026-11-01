Kwara: APC’s Yahaya Seriki organises N4bn empowerment for Tinubu’s re-election

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, has organised a N4 billion empowerment programme in support of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Seriki unveiled the initiative, tagged “Yahaya Seriki Empowerment and Enterprise Colloquium”, in Ilorin at the weekend, saying the package was designed to help beneficiaries improve their livelihoods and achieve economic independence.

The APC chieftain, who is the founder and Managing Director of Kursi Investments Limited, Abuja, said the package comprised N1 billion in cash and about N3.2 billion worth of equipment and other items, including 150 vehicles and sewing machines.

He said the programme was motivated by his desire to give back to society and create opportunities for people to improve their livelihoods.

“The purpose of this empowerment is to help people progress in their own way. All I am doing is giving back to the society that brought me this far”, he said.

Seriki said he believed individuals who had achieved financial success should use their resources to improve the lives of others and support those in need.

On the 2027 elections, the APC chieftain declared his support for the re-election of Tinubu and Shettima, describing the President’s policies as necessary for Nigeria’s development.

“This empowerment programme is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I believe we have never had it this good in the history of Nigeria.

“We have a President who believes in building a better country and changing the narrative for the better,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, calling on citizens to rally behind the President.

Also speaking at the event, the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District and the PDP senatorial candidate for the 2027 general elections, Senator Saliu Mustapha, commended Seriki for his humanitarian activities in the state.

“My brother, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, today demonstrated yet again his remarkable commitment to humanity through a one-of-its-kind empowerment programme, during which he distributed vehicles, tools and equipment for artisans, and other valuable items worth billions of naira.

“This is certainly not his first intervention of this magnitude, and I sincerely hope and pray that it will not be his last.

“For me, this is particularly heartwarming because it reflects a philosophy of service that I have consistently believed in and practised over the years, first through the Saliu Mustapha Foundation and now under the auspices of my office as the Senator representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“Time and again, I have challenged my principal rival in the forthcoming senatorial election to point to just one tangible, enduring contribution he made to infrastructure or human capital development before assuming public office.

“Something verifiable, something impactful, something that has stood the test of time. Till today, neither he nor his supporters have provided a convincing answer to that challenge.

“And therein lies the fundamental difference between those who have invested their personal resources, time and energy in uplifting people and communities long before seeking public office, and those whose claim to public relevance began only after political power was handed to them on a platter.

“More often than not, the difference in these backgrounds becomes even more evident in the quality of leadership and the outcomes they deliver while in office.

Senator Mustapha added, “To all the beneficiaries, there is a clear thin line between luck and opportunity. I urge you to make the most of these opportunities, put the items received to productive use, improve your livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the development of our society.

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless and strengthen everyone who genuinely seeks to uplift humanity”.