Kwara APC youths charge political office holders not to renege on electoral promises

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State have called on political office holders in the state not to renege on their electoral promises to their constituents.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in Ilorin on Wednesday, the youths led by chairman and secretary, Ogunjide Adetunji and Busayo David, respectively, stated that the future political success of the party depends on the fulfilment of promises made to the people.

The youth, who commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for ongoing infrastructure development projects like asphalt laying of Osi township road, Awele bridge, Ora-Aiyegbaju and Ejiu community electrification project, renovation of schools in Isolo-Opin and Osi in the Ekiti local government, said that “Ekiti-Kwara constituency had never experienced developmental projects like this.

ALSO READ: CAN lauds Kaduna governor over church reopening

“This is the first time in the history of Kwara State that Ekiti-Kwara (Ekiti and OKE-ERO local government areas) will be remembered for sensitive portfolios in government such as Commissioner for Health, Finance /Planning and Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Domestic Affairs to the governor.

“We are using this opportunity to remind our amiable governor about the ongoing Kwara State University (KWASU) campus project in Ekiti local government for prompt intervention.

“The youths in Ekiti local government are very happy and thankful that for the very first time our votes count and our choice of voting APC is yielding very good result in every nook and cranny of the local government.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for what he has been able to accomplish in our local government and may Almighty God keep guiding, protecting and further enrich him with abundant wisdom in piloting affairs of the state to the promised land”, the people said.

The youth also appreciated member of the House of Representatives from the area, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi, for his commitment to the development of the constituency through his legislative interventions and empowerment programme, saying that the efforts have created opportunities youths in the constituency.

“We appreciate the distribution of hand sanitizers, nose mask and food items as palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

Some of his developmental projects in Ekiti local government include the building of three blocks of classrooms in Okesa community and a borehole in Epe Opin, to mention few. May God guide and always direct his path as he stands to discharge his statuary duties for the people of your constituency, Amen.

“Also, Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district, Senator Lola Ashiru, has empowered widows across the senatorial district. The beneficiaries were given N20,000 each. The widows were randomly selected, 10 widows from each ward of 83 that the senatorial district is made off.

“We equally extend our appreciation to a member, representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Abolarin Gani Gabriel, wishing him more wisdom and sound health to execute his functions diligently to the expectations of Kwara state and to the glory of Ekiti state constituency” he said.