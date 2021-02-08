Kwara APC sues for peaceful conduct during registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has urged members of the party to be peaceful and orderly during the scheduled registration and revalidation of members of the party on Tuesday.

The APC registration/revalidation exercise will be carried out across 1,872 polling units of the state and simultaneously across all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Monday, the chairman, caretaker committee of the party, Abdullahi Samari, said the party sees no reason why anyone should deploy violence or resort to self-help in the exercise, adding that, “every willing person will be registered.”

“Any report or complaints from each unit should be channelled to the party through their respective ward supervisors. Ward supervisors should report any complaints from their end to their local government supervisors, while the LG supervisors channel any report or complaints to the State Committee.

“The party has set up a standing committee to ensure prompt resolutions of any development anywhere in the state.

“Once again, the party urges everyone to be peaceful and orderly. Security agencies will be on the ground to maintain law and order. No genuine party member is expected to engage in any violent act.

“To this extent, we have deployed two supervisors in each local government and 36 for all the 16 LGAs; two (2) supervisors per ward, making a total of 386 ward supervisors; and three-unit officers in each of the 1,872 polling units, making a total of 5,616 polling unit officers for the exercise.

“I use this medium to condemn in the strongest terms possible the reported incident of violence in parts of Edu local government today, even as we await full briefings on what truly happened. Violence, under whatever guise, is unacceptable. We call on the security agencies to promptly arrest and prosecute anyone involved in unleashing violence on the people. Just as the Governor has rightly noted, there is no basis for anyone resorting to violence as no one would be excluded.”

