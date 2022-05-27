Kwara APC primary: Group lauds Abdulrazaq’s emergence

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
A pro-democracy group, Kwara New Generation Forum (KNGF), has lauded the emergence of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the forum, Comrade Ben Duntoye, the group said that the victory was a testament to landmark achievements of the present administration in the state.

The campaign organization, which said that the governor deserved a second term, called on him not to rest on his oars in his developmental strides for the state.

Duntoye, who commended delegates and party leadership being led by Prince Sunday Fagbemi for the support of the governor, said that the governor’s return for a second term would signal a total turnaround in the fortune of the state.

“The Kwara New Generation Forum is prepared to commence work immediately on the mobilization of voters from Ward to Ward and House to House to ensure smooth victory for the governor in the 2023 general elections”

The group said that emergence of governorship candidates in other political parties in the state is no threat to the re-election bid of the APC governor.


The people said that the governor’s achievements in the three senatorial districts are unprecedented, adding that the governor’s re-election would further “fast track actualization of a new Kwara state of our dreams where developmental strides are visible and the people are free to make choices”.

