Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Alanamu Central Ward in the Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state have dragged the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Mustapha Salman Isowo, before the state High Court, asking the Court to issue an order restraining Isowo from parading or acting as secretary of the party in the State.

It is recalled that the 27-member executives and elders of the party in the Alanamu Central Ward had on February 12, 2023, suspended the state party secretary over alleged anti-party activities, factionalism and arrogance.

According to the originating summons deposed to by one of the three claimants in the matter, Jaji Abdulganiy, on behalf of the party, the party asked the Court to give an order directing the state chapter of the APC, which is the second defendant in the matter, forthwith from further recognizing Isowo as its secretary in the state.

Some other prayers by the party include:

“A DECLARATION that the decision/resolution of the ward EXCO of Alanamu Central Ward, Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State suspending the 1st Defendant stands until same is set aside.

“A DECLARATION that with the said suspension of the 1st Defendant by the Exco of the Alanamu Central Ward, Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State, the 1st Defendant cannot continue to act as the Secretary of Kwara State of the 2nd Defendant.

“A DECLARATION that the 1st Defendant acting as the

Secretary of the 2nd Defendant, Kwara State Chapter in spite of his said suspension is ultra vires, illegal, null and void.

“AN ORDER directing the 1st Defendant to stop parading

himself as the Secretary of the 2nd Defendant, Kwara State Chapter.

“AN ORDER directing the 2nd Defendant forthwith from

further recognizing the 1st Defendant as its secretary in

Kwara State.

“AN ORDER restraining the 1st defendant from parading or acting as Secretary of the 2nd Defendant in Kwara State”.

In his response to his reported suspension, the APC state secretary, Alhaji Isowo, who confirmed the development, said that allegations are common in politics.





“False allegations are not uncommon in politics. I will not be distracted by baby politics. The party Is focused on winning in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, described the development as a family issue which, he said, would be surmounted.

“There is nothing like that. It’s just an attempt by some people to embarrass him (Isowo). I have been discussing with them on the issue. It is a family feud and they should have allowed it to (rest). The leaders of the ward have been called and they are mending fences. There will always be squabbles among families. It’s left for that family to settle and where they will allow columnists is when it gets escalated. There is nothing like that,” Fagbemi said.

