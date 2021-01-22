Kwara APC leaders urge Abdulrazaq to be focused

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State, Chief Gbenle Adeyemi, has appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, not to be distracted by current frictions in the ruling party, but to concentrate on providing dividends of democracy to his people.

Speaking on the present political crisis in the APC in the state, on Friday, the party leader said that period of distractions is over, adding that the governor should go back to work and forgive those responsible for the distractions.

“Please don’t stop doing your good work despite the fact that some of those who are after you have their children in your government. That is life for you, Your Excellency. May the Samari tenure be fruitful,” he said.

Chief Gbenle, who urged the new party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari to realise that power is transient, said that “Today is Samari but tomorrow it will be another person. Samari should use his tenure to bring back the lost peace and reunite party members.

“I appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to realize that they should pray for more years on earth in sound health. They can still realise their ambition. The maximum period left for Abdulrahman is just a little above six years. Six years is not a long period. Be patient.

“What people want from our government now is just development, not unnecessary distractions. It is well with us by God’s grace.”

The party stalwart, also urged all his supporters to imitate the system of his leadership, saying that despite what happened at the APC primary election, his loyalty to the party and governor still stand firm.

He said it is God that elects leaders, adding that he believes in the almighty God, urging people to be focused.

He encouraged all his teeming supporters to come out en mass to register during the forthcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise of the APC in the state.

