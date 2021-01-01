Kwara APC drums support for Abdulrazaq

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara South senatorial district of the state, Chief Gbenle Adeyemi, has called for more support for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in his quest to take the state to next level of development.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of New Year celebration among party supporters across Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Isin and Irepodun federal constituency, the APC stalwart preached unity, commitment and focus among party members.

“As progressives, we need to be focused with total commitment to the present administration as this is only fuel that can keep us moving in order to reach our destination. Even if you have not achieved some of your aims, objectives or benefits in the last year from the government, remain steadfast.

“Despite how my ticket was manoeuvred during the 2018 primary election, it has never discouraged me from contributing my quota to the progress and development of our party. You will also recall when I dolled out four vehicles to each local governments in our constituency to assist our party for smooth running of their activities and many others.

“So, if I can still be standing and contributing even when everything seems not favourable, I wish all our loyalists can also emulate same as we begin the new year,” he said.

Chief Adeyemi, who drummed support for Governor Abdulrazaq administration said that the governor has so far exhibited exemplary leadership style through his focused leadership and commitment to develop the state.

“Despite all the economic challenges and Covid-19 pandemic outbreaks, Governor Abdulrazaq has silenced critics, including the opposition party through his achievement in every facet of economy in the state.

“I therefore urge all of you that when the party membership registration commences, let us all mobilise enmasse and register, as this is only way to permanently put an end to retrogressive administration in the state.”

