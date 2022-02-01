Kwara APC crisis not yet resolved ― Lai Mohammed faction

Against the claim by the national reconciliation committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it has resolved the crisis in the party, the Kwara State chapter of the party on Tuesday said that the lingering crisis among factions in the state is yet to be resolved.

It is recalled that the national leadership of the APC had said on Monday that the committee had succeeded in reconciling differences among stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and many other states, thanking the stakeholders individually and collectively.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the publicity secretary of the APC faction loyal to the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Mr Ibrahim Sharafadeen, flanked by other members, described the purported reconciliation as false.

Sharafadeen, who said that the statement credited to the chairman of the party’s caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, Governor Mai Bala Buni, was a lie, added that none of the warring factions and concerned stakeholders sat on a round table for the purpose of reconciliation during the visit of the national reconciliation committee to the state.

He also said that the statement could result in the, “continuing ruination of the party and provide an exit clause for those anxious to leave. It is also proper to conclude that Governor Buni must either be under the pressure of words resulting from not knowing what to say or that he and members of his committee have been wrongly briefed by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national reconciliation committee.

“We are still at a loss as to how the chairman came to the conclusion that all the aggrieved party members in Kwara state have been reconciled. For the avoidance of doubt, what truly transpired was that when Senator Adamu’s panel was set up, our party was notified and advised to get prepared to appear before it when it arrived in Ilorin, Kwara state. When the committee eventually arrived at the state and began its sittings, we made presentations both in oral and written and sufficient documents submitted in support of our claims.

“The claim, therefore, by Mai Mala Buni-led committee that the protracted crisis in the Kwara APC was resolved is a lie from the pit of hell which could be likened to an offensive odour of fart from a lift. It might be true that the crisis in Gombe, Ogun, Osun and other states as claimed, but certainly not that of Kwara state. We, therefore, deem it necessary to put the records straight to guide the public not to consider the statement as proof just because it was written in Senator Adamu’s report because a liar who can deceive with his tongue will not hesitate to deceive with his pen.

“We are tempted to ask Senator Adamu’s committee the terms of equity upon which the Kwara APC dispute was resolved when none of the warring factions and concerned stakeholders sat on a round table for the purpose of reconciliation.

“How could anyone, therefore, have claimed to have successfully shaved head in the absence of the owner? As far as the state APC tourism is concerned, it was shenanigans and mere fooling around by the national leadership of the party to have accepted a false report of a successful operation on a patient lying dead in the operation theatre from the Senator Adamu’s committee”.