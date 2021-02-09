Kwara APC crisis: NANS, youth group call for peaceful resolution

Student and youth groups in Kwara State under the aegis of the Forum of Students and Youth Leaders in Kwara State have appealed to the political class in the state to promote peace in their dealings.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the youth, who spoke through their leader, Comrade Ishola Ayinla, said that those concerned in the ongoing political crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state should abide by the decision of their party rather than heating up the political space unnecessarily.

Comrade Ayinla, who is also the treasurer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said that the beauty of democracy is the ability to resolve differences without break down of law and order.

“The focus here today is to admonish those brewing unnecessary crises to disrupt peace within the state to immediately have a rethink and holistically abide by the decision of the national leadership of APC. Our forum has resolved not to fold our hands and allow anyone irrespective of status to jeopardize the development efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, particularly, in the youth and educational sectors,” he said.

The group also said that it has resolved to monitor the APC registration and revalidation exercise towards ensuring that it is peacefully conducted within the state.

The forum also enjoined all stakeholders in the state to support Governor Abdulrazaq towards maintaining peace and implementing laid out positive agenda for the overall development of the state.

“This is the only place we have as our home and it has been very peaceful under the current administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. We are emphatically positing that we won’t allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to disrupt the peace in Kwara State,” he said.

