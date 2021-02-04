Kwara APC condemns violence, amidst call for committee reconstitution

Against calls for reconstitution of the seven-man committee on membership registration and revalidation exercise sent to Kwara state, the chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Abdullahi Samari, has condemned the violent break in upon the venue of the party’s stakeholders meeting allegedly by some loyalists of former party chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa.

Addressing a news briefing on Thursday in Ilorin, Samari said the violent destruction of the entrance door allegedly by some party members with Hon. Bolarinwa was unfortunate and uncalled for, adding that some persons have already been arrested.

“We are shocked at the level of barbarism on display yesterday. The violent entry by Hon. BOB was unwarranted and embarrassing. He was among the stakeholders invited to the meeting. Nobody could have prevented him from joining the meeting. His conducts left so much to be desired and we urge him and other leaders of the party to have deeper introspection as senior citizens. While party democracy is not without its challenges, introducing hooliganism to the mix is not acceptable,” Samari said.

The party chairman, who said that whatever that is happening is within what is accommodated in a democracy, added that the development did not make them enemies to one another.

He also said that the registration exercise is being coordinated by the Danboi committee, adding the stakeholders meeting was meant to brief everyone in the party on the modalities to adopt for the process in Kwara.

However, a group of youth in the party in the state, under the aegis of the Concerned Youth Stakeholders of the APC, has asked for reconstitution of the party’s membership registration and revalidation committee sent by the national leadership of the party for the exercise.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the spokesperson of the group, John Adegboyega, in the company of other members of the group, called for a new committee that “is not only truly independent but that will be fair and just to all interest in the party without fear or favour.”

The group, who said that it rejected the Senator John Danboi-led seven-man APC membership registration team to the state, said that members of the committee are compromised.

“It’s already 10 days into the exercise, we can confirm to you that a majority of the critical stakeholders of the party in the state are yet to be informed on what direction the exercise would go, who would be the agents of the party at the unit level, or who would be coordinators and supervisors at both the local governments and ward levels.

“These and more are the reasons why we reject the membership of the APC registration committee led by Senator John Danboi. We’ve raised this alarm timely now to give our national leaders ample time to retrace their steps,” he said.

