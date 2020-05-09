Kwara announces death of COVID-19 patient who came from Lagos, records four new cases

The Kwara State government on Saturday night announced the death of a coronavirus positive patient who arrived the state from Lagos State shortly after he suffered stroke.

According to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor who is also the spokesman of Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, the man died on Saturday morning and had been buried while his wife and child have been put in isolation.

The state also disclosed that it has recorded four new positive coronavirus cases from two people who came into the state from the northern part of the country.

According to the statement: “Kwara State government hereby announces the death of a COVID-19 case. The fellow had recently arrived Kwara from Lagos with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered stroke at his Lagos base.

“Before his death, the government had treated him, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them. The results of their samples came back positive.

“Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID status. He has been buried accordingly. Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken.

“Because of the peculiarity of this development, the Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved into the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.

“We pray to God to repose his soul. We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order.

“We repeat that there is no shame or blame in contracting the virus as this is a global pandemic from which no one is immune.

“We commiserate with his family on this painful development while also wishing all of our patients quick recovery.

“The government also announces four new positive cases of COVID-19 — from among those who sneaked into the state from the northwestern axis of the country.

“This brings to 28 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State. Of these, 19 are active while nine have been discharged. All active cases are asymptomatic.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Fears Spread As North-West Records More Deaths

A huge harvest of deaths in North West states is spreading fear across other states in the country as COVID-19 continues its ravage. Reports from Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano states have continued to reveal daily unexplained deaths in scores, fuelling fears that COVID-19 might be responsible for many of them… Read full story

Travel Ban: ‘Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back Home, Won’t Be Allowed To Escape’ •Afenifere, Akintoye react •Human-animal transportation: Meat consumers in great danger —Health experts

THE security situation in Lagos State is reportedly being reviewed following the incessant influx of youths from the Northern part of the country into the state, despite the ban on inter-state movement, with the police saying they have designed new ways of stopping the violators… Read full story

Another 42 Coronavirus Patients Discharged After Testing Negative In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 42 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in the state, saying the patients comprised 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

Supreme Court Judgment Has Strengthened My Faith In Nigeria, Says Senator Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose conviction for alleged financial sleaze was quashed by the apex court on Friday has said the judgment has strengthened his faith in the country and its judicial system. Senator Kalu in a statement he personally signed said the events of the past five months has enriched… Read full story

How Awo Would Have Tackled Nigeria’s Current Crises —Associates •Adebanjo, Akintoye, Okurounmu speak on 33 years without sage

AS family, friends, associates and Nigerians worldwide mark 33 years of the transition of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, today, some of his associates have looked at the current travails the country faces, declaring that an Awo leadership would have made a positive difference… Read full story